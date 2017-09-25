Duncan man pleads guilty to punching infant in the face - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan man pleads guilty to punching infant in the face

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Adam Cummings (Source Duncan Police Department) Adam Cummings (Source Duncan Police Department)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Adam Cummings, the Duncan man accused of punching his one-month-old infant daughter in the face, has pleaded guilty.  Originally, he entered a not guilty plea in a Stephens County Court for a child abuse by injury charge but has since accepted a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Cummings originally told police that the baby had fallen off the bed. However, that was inconsistent with her injuries. She was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital with head trauma last October.

PREVIOUS STORY: Duncan man accused of punching infant appears in court

The affidavit states that Cummings admitted to punching the baby once in the mouth and nose area because of her persistent crying.

Cummings was sentenced to 15 years. He will serve 8 years in the Department of Corrections and then 7 years suspended. He will also have to undergo anger management therapy.

