Altus mourns loss of beloved basketball coach

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Students, teachers, and players in the Altus community are mourning the loss of one of a beloved coach today.



Janice Beach Hardwick, the Altus assistant girls basketball coach died Saturday surrounded by family and friends.

She began coaching in 1974 in Texas and for the past 7 years, she's been teaching and coaching at Altus.



A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church in Altus.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Coach Janice Beach-Hardwick Scholarship Foundation (2801 N. Main, Altus, Oklahoma 73521) in honor of her.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.