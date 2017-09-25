Thunder's Westbrook calls OKC "the place where I want to be" - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thunder's Westbrook calls OKC "the place where I want to be"

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has yet to sign an extension, but the reigning league MVP says Oklahoma City is where he wants to be and he is "happy" about the offseason additions of superstars Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

Westbrook complimented Thunder management for making the deals.

The unsigned deal has tempered some of the excitement building around the team. He has until Oct. 16 to ink a contract that would be worth more than $200 million. Westbrook says he hasn't signed because of the birth of his son and a busy travel schedule.

Westbrook's former teammate Enes Kanter, who was sent to New York as part of the deal that brought Anthony to Oklahoma City, also says he expects Westbrook to sign the deal.

