MedWatch- Rehabilitation Center patient honored with Jim Thorpe - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MedWatch- Rehabilitation Center patient honored with Jim Thorpe Courage Award

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
Source KSWO Source KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Current and past patients, who have spent time at the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center, gathered at Comanche County Memorial Hospital Tomlinson Medical Complex for the seventh annual rehabilitation reunion. During this reunion, one patient was given the Jim Thorpe Courage Award.

The rehab staff chooses a patient for the award who has gone through a tough battle in rehab --- but is still positive and encouraging to others.

Carey Woessner was honored this year after she recovered from a fall that broke nearly every bone on the left side of her body. She had just battled breast cancer and went through multiple chemo treatments a few years before that left her bones fragile when she tripped trying to get her dog, who was being attacked.

"I wasn't able to walk at all, wasn't able to put pressure on my leg. Wasn't able to use my left arm. So I basically had to learn how to stand on one foot and one leg. And use that one leg and use my right arm. And just to be able to do simple things was hard,” said Carey Woessner, the Jim Thorpe Courage Award recipient.

She came to the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center after she had surgery to start her journey to recovery, but it wasn't an easy one she says.

"My first 4 days here were pretty tough just because I was emotional and it was right after the surgery. But day 4, was a turning point for me and Stephanie helping me all the way. I just changed my mind on that day and I knew that I was strong enough to do it with God's help and I got through it."

"When she first got here, she was kind of a mess. But she decided she was going to do this and after a few days, she really started kicking it into gear. And when she did that she just took off from there," said Shaun Fant, the Director of Rehab services at the Jim Thorpe Rehabilitation Center, says the staff picked Carey to receive the award because of how unique her story is.

"Carey's been able to overcome her deficits. She's been able to face her demons. She's been able to just progress in an incredible manner. She's out there going back into what she's loving. She represents all that we should aspire to be able to do which is to see where we are, have a goal, and be able to attain those goals."

Woessner says one of her goals was to get back into her classroom, and she has done that. She is very thankful for the support she received from the staff, and from her family. She says her time in the rehab center taught her something very important about herself.

"I learned how strong I actually am. And I learned that I can pretty much get through anything. And I know that I have God on my side and I can do it."

In other health news, the 12th annual Spirit of Survival kicks-off on Saturday, September 30th with a new event-- a bike ride of different distances for the whole family to enjoy and then on Sunday, October 1st, run or walk in any of the five Spirit of Survival race events.  For more information and to register please visit spiritofsurvival.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly