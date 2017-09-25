Ft Sill soldier injured in rollover crash

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- A Fort Sill soldier is recovering following a rollover crash near Chickasha. It happened early Sunday morning just after 4:00 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the soldier was headed east on I-44 when he fell asleep behind the wheel. His vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment then rolled into the westbound lanes where it was hit by a pickup truck.

One person in the truck was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue. The soldier was flown to OU Medical Center in fair condition. His passenger was not hurt.

