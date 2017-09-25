Goodwill golf tournament helps pay for youth, career, and workforce development programs

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Goodwill held its third annual benefit golf tournament today at the Lawton Country Club.

It raises money for their programs such as youth services, career development, and workforce development.

Vice President Missy Beets said this is so they can help even more people next year.

“The programs that we have in our companies support many people in our community… Last year, we helped over 6,400 people so the goal is to continue to raise that number and, with events like this, we have the opportunity to do so with the extra moneys we bring in.”



Gifts were given to all the golfers and the top 3 won a cash prize.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.