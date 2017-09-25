CU student named U.S. Army Cadet Command Cadet of the Week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Robin Boudiette, a Cameron student and member of the university’s award-winning Comanche Battalion Army ROTC unit, has earned national recognition as the U.S. Army Cadet Command Cadet of the Week.

“I grew up in a military family, so while watching my dad wear the uniform day in and day out, I learned that there was no greater honor than becoming a soldier in the world’s greatest army,” Boudiette says.

Currently a sophomore, Boudiette is a Lawton native majoring in Sports and Exercise Science. He is a member of Cameron University’s Presidential Leaders and University Scholars program. Last spring, he received the Sons of the American Revolution Award and was named Top Cadet.

“The cadre members and upperclassmen cadets have significantly helped me in regards to my personal development.” He says. “This program has pushed me to my limits in order to be the best I can be…. Through the excellent mentorship and my hard work and dedication to my studies and the program, I believe that I will be well prepared to become a soldier in the United States Army.”

