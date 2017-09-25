CU student named U.S. Army Cadet Command Cadet of the Week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

CU student named U.S. Army Cadet Command Cadet of the Week

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
(Source Cameron University) (Source Cameron University)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Robin Boudiette, a Cameron student and member of the university’s award-winning Comanche Battalion Army ROTC unit, has earned national recognition as the U.S. Army Cadet Command Cadet of the Week.

“I grew up in a military family, so while watching my dad wear the uniform day in and day out, I learned that there was no greater honor than becoming a soldier in the world’s greatest army,” Boudiette says.

Currently a sophomore, Boudiette is a Lawton native majoring in Sports and Exercise Science. He is a member of Cameron University’s Presidential Leaders and University Scholars program. Last spring, he received the Sons of the American Revolution Award and was named Top Cadet.

“The cadre members and upperclassmen cadets have significantly helped me in regards to my personal development.” He says. “This program has pushed me to my limits in order to be the best I can be…. Through the excellent mentorship and my hard work and dedication to my studies and the program, I believe that I will be well prepared to become a soldier in the United States Army.”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly