'Spy' camera found in employee restroom of Lawton retailer

A local Halloween party store found a small camera in the women's employee restroom according to a police report.

According to the report, the manager of Spirit Halloween contacted Lawton police after the small "spy camera" was found. The camera was reportedly disguised as a phone charger and was plugged into an outlet which directly faced the toilet in the restroom. There was also an SD card inside the plug which stored the recorded video, and she said several videos were on that memory card.

Lawton police have taken the camera. We have reached out to them for more information on the incident.

