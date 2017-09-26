Altus Police release photo of vehicle sought in hit-and-run acci - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus Police release photo of vehicle sought in hit-and-run accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Police officers are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident on September 21st on the 600 block of South Navajo.

Jerry Lee Ashford, 62, was struck by a pickup around 8:30 p.m. while riding a bicycle.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pedestrian in critical condition following Altus hit and run crash

The pickup is described as a white/two-tone Ford F-150 extended cab pickup with a toolbox in the bed. Police estimate the pickup was produced between 1997 and 2003. The pickup is white over light blue or white over light grey. Police believe there is damage to the right front portion of the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen headed Eastbound in the 700 block of East Broadway. There is no description of the driver.

The victim suffered several broken bones, head, and other internal injuries and was later flown to an OKC Hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run accident should call Altus police at 580-482-4121 or the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580- 482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.  

