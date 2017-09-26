Altus firefighter arrested for stealing from the “Fill the Boot Campaign”

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A former Altus firefighter has been arrested for allegedly embezzling funds from the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual “Fill the Boot Campaign.”

Robert Scott Tripp is accused of taking $100 to the campaign on September 2nd.

He surrendered to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on Friday and was later released on $750 bond.

Tripp was a 22-year veteran of the Altus Fire Department. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted by request of the Altus Police Department.

