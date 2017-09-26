Lawton Christian School celebrates the life of board member - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Christian School celebrates the life of board member

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Christian School is making sure their students and staff can celebrate the life of a board member who passed away last week.

All students will be released at 11:30 tomorrow ahead of Robert Peter Rhea's funeral service. The service will be held at Dayspring Community Church at 2 p.m.

Rhea, 67, was born in Lexington, Kentucky but grew up in Tennessee. He served in the military before making his way to Oklahoma where he met his wife Patti. Rhea worked as a business manager at a Tulsa-based law firm before settling down in Lawton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Lawton Christian School.

