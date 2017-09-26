Nolen refuses to participate in beheading trial

MOORE, OK (KSWO)- The defense has begun their testimony in the trial of a man from Moore, accused of beheading a co-worker three years ago.

Last week, the jury heard recordings of police interviews with the defendant, Alton Nolen, who admitted to killing Colleen Hufford and attacking Tracy Johnson.

Yesterday, the defense began arguing their case, saying that Nolen should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. Along with other witnesses, they called to the stand a psychologist who diagnosed Nolen with schizophrenia spectrum disorder. She said that he was essentially the same as when she first evaluated him two years ago, but since then he will not communicate, sitting in the trial with his eyes closed and his hands covering his ears.

