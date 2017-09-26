DAY 2: OK lawmakers convene for special session to address budge - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DAY 2: OK lawmakers convene for special session to address budget shortfall

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers will gather back at the capitol today for day two of a special legislative session to address the multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

It was called in response to the State Supreme court's decision to overturn the $1.50 cigarette "fee." The fee was ruled unconstitutional -- but Republican leaders say they plan to bring it back to pass it as a tax.

In addition, they also plan to approve a 6-cent increase on motor fuels tax -- as well as a motion to eliminate the sales tax exemption for state wind farms.

Governor Fallin has also called on lawmakers to address teacher pay raises.

It is expected to last for up to two weeks and costs taxpayers about $30,000 each day the legislature is in session.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

