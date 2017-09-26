Man accused of forcing woman to withdraw money from ATM - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of forcing woman to withdraw money from ATM

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Authorities say an Oklahoma man has been arrested after he sexually assaulted a woman and then forced her to withdraw money from an ATM in Louisiana.

The Advertiser reports the 22-year-old was charged with home invasion, sexual battery, aggravated kidnapping and criminal trespass following the Sunday morning indecent.

Lafayette police said in a statement that Devon Anthony Bell entered a residence, sexually assaulted the homeowner then forced her to drive him to an ATM to withdraw money. The victim alerted police after he fled from her vehicle.

Police located Bell in the backyard of another residence and surveillance footage later confirmed him as the suspect. Bell had moved into the area days before the incident.

It is unclear if Bell has a lawyer.

Information from: The Advertiser, http://www.theadvertiser.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

