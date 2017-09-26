Heavy rain causes several crashes across the area

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Several cars crashed on the roadways this morning. Our photographer went out to four different wrecks within an hour and a half.

One was off Highway 7 and 75th. A car went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Another wreck was at the intersection of Lee and 67th. That wreck required one car to be towed from the scene.

There were also crashes at Lee and Sheridan and along I-44.

The heavy rain did cause some visibility problems while on the roads. A reminder to slow down and pay attention behind the wheel.

