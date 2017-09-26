Oklahoma State University assistant coach suspended amid NCAA scandal

STILLWATER, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma State University has issued the following statement regarding the employment of assistant coach Lamont Evans:

“Based on the serious and troubling allegations in the complaint, Oklahoma State University has suspended assistant coach Lamont Evans. We are cooperating with federal officials. We have been in contact with the NCAA and will provide additional information as it becomes available. OSU takes seriously the high standards of conduct expected in our athletic department and does not tolerate any deviation from those standards.”