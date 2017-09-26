Duncan churches provide a hot meal to the community every Tuesda - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan churches provide a hot meal to the community every Tuesday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Several Duncan churches are coming together to feed the community.

Every Tuesday they prepare a full course meal at Duncan First United Methodist, then pack the food into vans to drive it over to True Gospel Tabernacle where it's served.

Today, more than 50 people attended the free luncheon. One woman says it's a blessing to get out the house and fellowship with others in the community.

"There's not a lot of love in the world today, but when you come here you feel loved and appreciated,” said Liz Fleetwood.

The meal is offered every Tuesday from 11:30 until 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

