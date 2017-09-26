Lawton City Council approves thousand dollar contract for IT help

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A $22,000 contract to help with the city's technology problems was approved by the city council on Tuesday night. The contract was given to Quasar Data Center, a company the city brought on in April of this year to help with improving IT, including their email services. It's been over a month since the city says its system was affected by a virus. Some departments still don't have access to their network.

Also, two bids were approved. One for a sidewalk in front of the Department of Human Services building on Lee Boulevard, and the other for the repairs to the Lake Lawtonka Dam.

A potential memorandum of understanding between the City and the Lawton Chapter of the NAACP was tabled for another meeting. Some members of the council wanted to look into it before the city drafts the memorandum.

