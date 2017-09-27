One hurt in semi crash on Rogers Lane

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police said the driver of a pick-up truck was taken to a hospital after a crash with a semi on 78th and Rogers Lane Tuesday night. Lawton police said the crash happened when the semi attempted to make a u-turn from the west to eastbound lanes of Rogers Lane. That's when they said the pick-up, which was heading east, hit the semi. The driver of the pick-up had to be removed from the truck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
