One hurt in semi crash on Rogers Lane

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police said the driver of a pick-up truck was taken to a hospital after a crash with a semi on 78th and Rogers Lane Tuesday night.
Lawton police said the crash happened when the semi attempted to make a u-turn from the west to eastbound lanes of Rogers Lane.
That's when they said the pick-up, which was heading east, hit the semi.
The driver of the pick-up had to be removed from the truck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

