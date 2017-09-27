Psychiatrist testifies Oklahoma beheading suspect 'insane' - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Psychiatrist testifies Oklahoma beheading suspect 'insane'

Today in court, the defense will continue for a Moore man accused of beheading a coworker three years ago.

Alton Nolen is charged with first-degree murder for killing Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in 2014, along with other assault charges.

One doctor, who diagnosed him with schizophrenia spectrum disorder, finished her testimony yesterday.  Another psychologist testified that Nolen likely developed a disorder after he first moved out on his own and isolated himself from friends and family, and that his condition has grown worse over time without treatment.

Her testimony is set to continue when court resumes today.
 

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A psychiatrist has testified that an Oklahoma man charged in the beheading of a co-worker was insane at the time of the attack.

Alton Nolen is on trial for first-degree murder and five counts of assault in the Sept. 25, 2014, attack at Vaughan Foods in Moore that killed 54-year-old Colleen Hufford. He is also accused in the attempted beheading of another co-worker.

Psychologist Jeanne Russell testified Tuesday for the defense that the 33-year-old Nolen was mentally ill at the time and is getting sicker.

Prosecutors contend Nolen knew right from wrong and are seeking the death penalty.

Attorneys say the trial could come to an end Wednesday with jury deliberations possibly beginning on Thursday.

