OK man accused of lewd acts against 5 children, OSBI searches for more victims

OK man accused of lewd acts against 5 children, OSBI searches fo - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
CRESCENT, OK (KSWO)-  Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agents have arrested a Crescent man in connection to the lewd molestation of five children.

Tyler Wayne Cook, 22, has been arrest on five felony counts of lewd molestation-- one count per victim. The sexual abuse has been traced back to at least 2010.

Jason Privett, 35, was also arrested on two felony counts of witness intimidation in relation to Cook’s case. Privett is Cook’s uncle.

Cook’s bond was set at $150,000. Privett’s bond was set at $25,000. Both men were booked into the Logan County jail. OSBI is continuing to investigate to determine if there are more victims.

