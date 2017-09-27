For foster parents of disabled children, money stays tight

By MARIAH BROWN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Some state and local governments are starting to put a priority on funding for foster parents of disabled children, but it's often still seen as not enough.

The reimbursements are considered crucial because the high costs of caring for such children makes it less likely they'll ever be adopted. Philadelphia, Missouri, and Oklahoma are among places giving payments to foster parents of disabled children a closer look.

Philadelphia recently put a priority on funding for once-stagnant reimbursement rates.

Federal dollars fund more than half of the child welfare spending in Missouri, which raised foster care reimbursements in recent years. Meanwhile, Oklahoma announced in July a reduction in payments for foster and adoptive families by 5 percent, or a dollar a day.

