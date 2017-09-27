MedWatch- MMG is offering a free sports injury clinic - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MedWatch- MMG is offering a free sports injury clinic

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect
Source KSWO Source KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fall is here and that means fall sports are in full swing, most already halfway through the season. For athletes, injuries are a part of the game. This year, Memorial Medical Group is offering a free sports injury clinic for those players who get hurt.

With games often happening on Thursdays or Friday's, players who get hurt may have a tough time getting seen by their doctors until the next week. With this free clinic, now players can be seen sooner.

"This way they can come in and be seen quickly on a Saturday morning, and without having to file the paperwork. And we can get an opinion that might take otherwise 2 or 3 days or longer to work through the system."

Naturally, athletes want to play, and an injury is something no one wants to endure during their season especially. Dr. Brett Barnes is one of the physicians helping with the clinic and says often times players may get hurt and not get checked out of fear they may miss a game.

"When you have some big games coming up, a lot of kids don't necessarily like to skip those big games. They're afraid we're going to try to keep them out. Not true. We're here to try and get people back to playing as quickly and safely as possible."

Their clinic has been running since fall sports began back in August. Dr. Barnes says they've seen all kinds of injuries, ranging from bruises to broken bones.
He says no appointments are needed, and any and all area athletes from 1st grade to college, are welcome.

"We're not just open to schools here in the county, but any of the local schools--we're glad to see the kids."

The free sports injury clinic is at 8:30 every Saturday morning, and you must check in by 9. It's located on the 2nd floor of the Outpatient center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. It will run until November 18th. The clinic and any x-rays done are free. All area athletes 1st grade through college are welcome. Anyone under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent.

In other health news, the 12th annual Spirit of Survival kicks-off this Saturday, September 30th with a new event-- a bike ride of different distances for the whole family to enjoy and then on Sunday, October 1st, run or walk in any of the five Spirit of Survival race events.  For more information and to register please visit spiritofsurvival.com.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly