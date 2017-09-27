MedWatch- MMG is offering a free sports injury clinic

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fall is here and that means fall sports are in full swing, most already halfway through the season. For athletes, injuries are a part of the game. This year, Memorial Medical Group is offering a free sports injury clinic for those players who get hurt.



With games often happening on Thursdays or Friday's, players who get hurt may have a tough time getting seen by their doctors until the next week. With this free clinic, now players can be seen sooner.



"This way they can come in and be seen quickly on a Saturday morning, and without having to file the paperwork. And we can get an opinion that might take otherwise 2 or 3 days or longer to work through the system."



Naturally, athletes want to play, and an injury is something no one wants to endure during their season especially. Dr. Brett Barnes is one of the physicians helping with the clinic and says often times players may get hurt and not get checked out of fear they may miss a game.



"When you have some big games coming up, a lot of kids don't necessarily like to skip those big games. They're afraid we're going to try to keep them out. Not true. We're here to try and get people back to playing as quickly and safely as possible."



Their clinic has been running since fall sports began back in August. Dr. Barnes says they've seen all kinds of injuries, ranging from bruises to broken bones.

He says no appointments are needed, and any and all area athletes from 1st grade to college, are welcome.



"We're not just open to schools here in the county, but any of the local schools--we're glad to see the kids."



The free sports injury clinic is at 8:30 every Saturday morning, and you must check in by 9. It's located on the 2nd floor of the Outpatient center at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. It will run until November 18th. The clinic and any x-rays done are free. All area athletes 1st grade through college are welcome. Anyone under the age of 18, must be accompanied by a parent.



In other health news, the 12th annual Spirit of Survival kicks-off this Saturday, September 30th with a new event-- a bike ride of different distances for the whole family to enjoy and then on Sunday, October 1st, run or walk in any of the five Spirit of Survival race events. For more information and to register please visit spiritofsurvival.com.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.