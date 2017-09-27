SCCL holds bread-cutting ceremony to kick off meal service for Lawton seniors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Senior Center for Creative Living is picking up the slack after cuts were made to senior meal programs across Lawton.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services made about $30-million in cuts-- shutting down three of the five nutrition sites in Lawton.

So today, SCCL held a bread-cutting ceremony to kick off their nutritional meal service for senior citizens. Funding for this program comes from private and public donations.

"We want to make sure that no seniors are going hungry. We want to provide this service because that's our mission and our goals,” said executive director for the Center for Creative Living Lorene Miller.

Today's service was held for a select few because it was a trial run. The Senior Center for Creative Living will open their Nutritional Meal Service to the public next Wednesday, October 4th. Seniors must call this Friday to reserve your meal.

There is no charge for the meals but they do accept donations.

