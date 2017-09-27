Heavy rains cause road closures in SW OK

OK (KSWO)- The heavy rain over the last couple of days has caused several road closures in the area.

Right now, we know the Oklahoma State Highway 5B is closed until the water recedes.

If you are in Lawton, 2nd Street near the Central Mall is closed for the time being.

Avoid those roads and any other low-lying areas. Remember to turn around, don't drown. We will keep you updated as reports of more flooded roads come in.

