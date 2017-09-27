Psi Upsilon holds voter registration drive at Lawton High School

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High School along with the Psi Upsilon Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity helped register Lawton High School students to vote today.

They opened the booth this morning around 8:00 a.m. and stayed out there until around 3 p.m. in hopes of getting at least 60 students and faculty members registered.

President Eugene Deloach just wants everybody to know the importance of voting.

“Voter registration is one of our mandated programs… Go out there and vote, you can do a lot of things in the community.”

If you just turned 18 and did not get the chance to register to vote, just head on down to the courthouse with an I.D.

