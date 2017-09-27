Cameron student organizations hold donation drive to help Hurricane Maria victims

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is doing their part in taking care of Hurricane Maria victims. Three student organizations are holding a donation drive for relief efforts. Donations will be sent to Puerto Rico and Dominica.

Drop-off boxes are in the lobby of the McMahon Centennial Complex, the north lobby of Nance Boyer, and in Ross Hall. Organizers of the event say even the smallest items can go a long way.

"Whatever the community is willing to give. These people are in dire need of help. The videos are online, all heart-wrenching. Whatever people can give makes a big difference,” explained Sigma Tau Delta member Zoie Timothy.

The drop-off locations will be available until Thursday, October 5th. Some items they're requesting include canned goods, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, and bedding.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.