City of Altus recognized for weather emergency preparedness

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Emergency managers and directors in Altus are being recognized by the National Weather Service.

Altus Emergency Management and longtime Director Lloyd Colston were named the 2017 Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors of Excellence.


They're among six-thousand Ambassadors recognized by the National Weather Service in Norman this year.

Altus Emergency Management Director Lloyd Colston has been working for the city for 10 years now.

He said receiving the recognition is an honor he and his team, Altus Air Force Base, Western State College and Jackson County Emergency Management have been working hard for.

"Everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” said Colston. “Weather-ready Nation people are doing more than just talking about the weather.

He said in the time he's worked in Altus emergency management department they've made many changes to stay up-to-date on getting weather warnings out to the public. 

"The alerting have been better, the warnings from the national weather service have improved,” said Colston. “They've gotten faster and I'm able to automate them. Ten years ago, twitter wasn't even around."

Along with engaging through social media Colston said technology that records real time weather data such as Oklahoma Mesonet network has also made a difference.

"We now have dual polarization radar,” said Colston. “Thanks to the federal government I can see what the federal government is seeing at their work stations in Altus Oklahoma."

He said there's no doubt in his mind technology will continue to advance to a point where drivers on the road will become the new "weather ambassadors."

"That the citizens driving in the car with a heads up display can push a button and give the weather service a warning this is what I'm experiencing in my car with rocky motion or hail beating on the windshield,” said Colston.
 

The weather service made the announcement on Twitter.


For information on how your group or organization can become a weather ready nation ambassador visit http://www.weather.gov/.

