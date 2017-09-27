Rainfall causing problems on wheat crops

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)-This heavy rainfall is proving to be a burden on some local farmers. It's causing problems with their wheat crops.

Tony High is a farmer in Walters. He said the rain is preventing him from growing wheat crops. He already had about 10 percent of his crops planted and if the rain doesn't stop he may have to start over again. Mud is taking over his wheat fields after three inches of rain fell across his property.

A farmer for as long as he can remember High said the cool down was nice but it's starting to affect his job.

"Well first off farmers are a hard crowd to please it's always either to wet or too dry and right now its too wet. we need to be planting right now in order to get the wheat pasture for the stockers that will graze till the later part of February," said High.

High said if his land gets any more rain it won't only damage his existing crop, but it'll also push back when he can the rest of his seeds in the ground.

"Well right now there will be some erosion problems we are looking at about two weeks if it quit raining today maybe two weeks we could get started planning typically we like to start the 25th of September," said High.

Farmers who have already started planted will see some effects too.

"There will be areas of it that will have to be replanted now the stuff in the creek bottom where the creeks are overflowing they will have to replant it," said High.

High said heavy rain can also take a hit on farmer's pockets.

"Yes kind of the break even right now cache wheat the grain price is 3 dollars and 50 cent and your break even cost is going to be 5 dollars a bushel on a normal year, you try to offset the difference with wheat pasture cattle," said High.

High said once the rain clears up he'll start the planting process.It could take several weeks for them to grow and blossom. He'll then use that wheat to feed his cattle.

