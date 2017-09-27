Rainfall causing problems on wheat crops

Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.
A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.
A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
