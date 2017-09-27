Guilty plea in 2016 sexual assault

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The Duncan man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in broad daylight back in 2016 will spend the next 20 years behind bars.



Today 48-year-old Johnny Ray Stowers, who was awaiting trial for the assault, changed his plea to guilty and was given a 20-year prison sentence.



In August of 2016, Stowers approached a woman in Fuqua park and began touching her inappropriately.



The woman punched him and tried to push him away, but he forced her to the ground, reaching into her pants while trying to kiss her.



Police soon arrived and arrested him on charges of first degree rape, assault and battery and resisting arrest.



But as a part of his plea deal, Stower's charges were reduced to felony sexual battery and a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

