LPD investigating pedestrian hit & run crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

It was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at Southwest 38th & Ole Kim Lane (C Avenue). So far there's no word on the pedestrian's condition, but officers say they did find the suspect's car shortly after the crash. LPD has blocked southbound traffic at 38th & Gore Boulevard for the investigation. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.