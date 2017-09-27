LPD investigating pedestrian hit & run crash

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.
It was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at Southwest 38th & Ole Kim Lane (C Avenue). So far there's no word on the pedestrian's condition, but officers say they did find the suspect's car shortly after the crash. LPD has blocked southbound traffic at 38th & Gore Boulevard for the investigation. We'll keep you updated as we learn more.
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
