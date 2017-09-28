Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawton taken to hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian Wednesday night continued driving until they flagged down officers. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on 38th Street and Ole Kim Lane near Cameron University. The victim was taken to a hospital in Lawton, where he officials say he was taken into emergency surgery for internal injuries. His current condition is not known. At last check, police said they were talking to the driver.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-23 13:43:09 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 8:15 AM EDT2018-05-26 12:15:19 GMT
The Food and Drug Administration said that various gels and creams containing the drug benzocaine can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those 2 years and younger. (Source: FDA)
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.
The US Food and Drug Administration health is warning parents about the risks of teething remedies.