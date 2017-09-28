Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawton taken to hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police say the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian Wednesday night continued driving until they flagged down officers.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on 38th Street and Ole Kim Lane near Cameron University.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Lawton, where he officials say he was taken into emergency surgery for internal injuries.

His current condition is not known.

At last check, police said they were talking to the driver.

