Dismembered body found in Tulsa, 2 arrested

TULSA, OK (KSWO) - Two people have been arrested after a dismembered body was found in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police have arrested 46-year-old Dearld Peal and 40-year-old Tracy Price on charges of kidnapping and first degree murder of 18-year-old Anthony Pietrzak.

Pietrzak's body was found at Yale and Pine in Tulsa.

This came after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that a man was beaten to death.

That caller said they saw a man beaten, hogtied and thrown in the back of a pick-up and believed he may have been killed.

After speaking to witnesses, officers arrested two suspects on a kidnapping charge Wednesday night.

Early Thursday morning, upon executing two search warrants, police found the body, and added a charge of first degree murder to both suspects.

This is Tulsa's 66th homicide this year.

