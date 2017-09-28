Dismembered body found in Tulsa, 2 arrested - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dismembered body found in Tulsa, 2 arrested

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
Connect
46-year-old Dearld Peal (source Tulsa County Jail) 46-year-old Dearld Peal (source Tulsa County Jail)

TULSA, OK (KSWO) - Two people have been arrested after a dismembered body was found in Tulsa.
Tulsa Police have arrested 46-year-old Dearld Peal and 40-year-old Tracy Price on charges of kidnapping and first degree murder of 18-year-old Anthony Pietrzak.
Pietrzak's body was found at Yale and Pine in Tulsa.
This came after Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that a man was beaten to death.
That caller said they saw a man beaten, hogtied and thrown in the back of a pick-up and believed he may have been killed.
After speaking to witnesses, officers arrested two suspects on a kidnapping charge Wednesday night.
Early Thursday morning, upon executing two search warrants, police found the body, and added a charge of first degree murder to both suspects.
This is Tulsa's 66th homicide this year.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Blame game, but no agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

    Blame game, but no agreement after Trump, Schumer meet

    Friday, January 19 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-01-19 06:25:00 GMT
    Friday, January 19 2018 2:49 PM EST2018-01-19 19:49:58 GMT

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

    The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.

  • Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Oklahoma auditor seeks release of Tar Creek audit

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:11 PM EST2018-01-19 19:11:01 GMT
    (Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)(Source the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality)

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

    Oklahoma’s auditor is requesting that a court order him to release a 2011 audit concerning alleged unlawful contracting in the cleanup of the Environmental Protection Agency’s heavily polluted Tar Creek Superfund site. The Tulsa World reports that Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones conducted the audit into unlawful contracting practices of the Lead-Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at the request of former Oklahoma Att...

  • Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Judge dismisses case of slain WWE personality's wife

    Friday, January 19 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-01-19 19:07:57 GMT
    (Source KOCO)(Source KOCO)

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    An Oklahoma judge has dismissed a misdemeanor negligent homicide case against a 17-year-old driver involved in the 2017 crash with the late wife of Jim Ross, a longtime play-by-play announcer for World Wrestling...

    •   
Powered by Frankly