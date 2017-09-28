Chamber of Commerce unanimously supports $100-million LPS bond p - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chamber of Commerce unanimously supports $100-million LPS bond proposal

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors unanimously supports a $99,500,000 bond proposal for Lawton Public Schools.

“It shows that all of these community leaders recognize the importance of investing in our schools to create the economic opportunities our city needs,” Debra Welch, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, said.

Superintendent for Lawton Public Schools Dr. Tom Deighan outlined the bond which will allow the district to construct, equip, repair and remodel school buildings; provide storm shelter/safe room facilities and other facility improvements; acquire school technology equipment, furniture, fixtures and equipment; construct a new Eisenhower Middle School, or in the alternative to acquire a portion of any of such property pursuant to a lease-purchase arrangement; and acquire and improve school sites throughout the district.

“The support of our business community means the world to our educators, parents, and students,” Deighan said.  “This student investment program will not only change our students' lives but this entire community.”

“It has become cliché to say that our children are our future, but we all know that they are our most precious resource,” said Nathan Slate, Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Board chairman.

 “It is critical that Lawton citizens support our schools and begin investing in their future,” Patty Neuwirth, chairman for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Education Action Group and Lawton Public Schools Board member, said.

