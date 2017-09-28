OK House breaks from special session until agreement is reached - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OK House breaks from special session until agreement is reached

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers are taking a break from a recently called special session to make the process smoother for themselves and cheaper for taxpayers.

House speaker Charles McCall told his chamber to take a break from the session until it can come back with an agreement to close the state's budget hole.

Republican lawmakers are pushing for another vote on the $1.50 cigarette tax the state supreme court struck down earlier this year. Their Democratic counterparts, however, are refusing to vote for the tax unless it also comes with tax increases on oil and gas production.

With a sharp divide between party lines, Speaker McCall chose not to continue with a session that costs the state $30,000 per day.

"We are no longer going to be incurring any cost to the taxpayers of Oklahoma with this special session. We will continue to work as legislators on the issues, we need to address this budget hole, and within the governor's call for a special session -- however, it will not cost the taxpayer any dollars."

McCall says the House will resume meeting for the session when they come to an agreement on the tax.

