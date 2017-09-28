OSU assistant coach released following federal court appearance

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State University has been released from custody, following a court appearance in Oklahoma City.

Lamont Evans was handcuffed and shackled when he appeared in federal court yesterday on corruption charges.

According to court documents-- Evans is accused of receiving at least $22,000 in bribes in exchange for steering specific players to financial advisers and sportswear companies.

He's now one of four NCAA coaches facing charges and is due back in court in next month.

