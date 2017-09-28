Police: Woman asked 2 men to beat abusive boyfriend

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on the beating death of a Tulsa man (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Police say two men beat an 18-year-old Oklahoma man to death in retaliation for hitting his girlfriend.

Tulsa police say Anthony Pietrzak's body was found about 2 a.m. Thursday just outside Tulsa's city limits.

Police have arrested 46-year-old Dearld Peal and 40-year-old Tracy Price. Both are jailed on murder and kidnapping charges. Jail records don't list attorneys for the men.

Officer Jeanne MacKenzie says Pietrzak's girlfriend told police that she asked the two men, and possibly a third, to beat Pietrzak because he had beaten her. The woman's name has not been released.

MacKenzie said police are still investigating to determine whether a third man was involved. More arrests are possible.

8 a.m.

Police in Tulsa say a man who was reportedly beaten earlier this week has been found dead and two suspects are in custody.

Sgt. Dave Walker says the body of 18-year-old Anthony Pietrzak was found about 2 a.m. Thursday just outside the Tulsa city limits.

Walker says police received a tip on Tuesday that a man named Anthony was beaten to death at a home in north Tulsa. Pietrzak's body was found less than three miles from the home.

Walker says police had arrested 46-year-old Dearld Peal and 40-year-old Tracy Price on kidnapping warrants in the case and the two are now being held on murder warrants.

Jail records do not list an attorney for either suspect.

