Noose found in Oklahoma junior high school locker room

ENID, Okla. (AP) - Two Oklahoma school districts are investigating after junior high football players found a wire noose hanging in a locker room.

Players from Ponca City Junior High School discovered the noose in the visiting team's locker room prior to a game at the stadium at Enid High School on Tuesday night.

Enid Public Schools officials say the noose made from a USB cord was hanging in a shower stall.

One Ponca City parent says he had to explain to his 13-year-old son what a noose symbolizes. The noose has long been used as a form of racial intimidation.

Superintendents from Ponca City and Enid public schools released a joint statement that described the noose as "insensitive and unacceptable." The superintendent of Enid Public Schools didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

