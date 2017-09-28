Oklahoma Department of Health requests audit following furlough announcement

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- One day after announcing furloughs for employees, the Oklahoma Department of Health has now requested an audit.



The audit will look into the department's review of cash procedures, including cash management and 'borrowing' protocol. It will also look at corrective actions and timeliness of payroll, management of obligations, and budget reconciliation.

The audit will be done by State Auditor Gary Jones' office.

