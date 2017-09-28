Town hall to discuss state budget to be held in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - As our state's budget problems continue, an Oklahoma non-profit with the Save Our State Coalition will host a town hall meeting in Lawton on October 3.

The coalition includes organizations like the ACLU, Oklahoma Education Association and Oklahoma Policy--which is the organization hosting the first meeting.

It's to get residents' input on ways to fix the state's budget shortfall. Officials will walk the public through how the budget works, find out what they think needs more or less funding, and begin searching for ways to accomplish the goals of the citizens.

Jacobi Crowley helped organize the event and said he hopes it will help inspire our local legislators to act in the best interest of those they represent.

"It's no secret that we're having some problems with our budget,” Crowley said. “Now it’s time to bring this conversation to our people and allow some of our legislators going back to the capital this February and really have some of that in the back of their minds of thinking what the people really want to see done with the money."

Crowley said having Oklahoma Policy on hand to walk through and explain the budgeting process will be a helpful tool for those in the community looking to become more educated and get more involved.

"Learn about the things first and then move forward in a positive way. Make sure these elected officials are held to the accountability of hey you said you're going to do these things you need to do it. I personally feel you owe it to your kids, owe it to yourself to go out and learn the information,” Crowley said.

There will be a town hall meeting held each Tuesday in October, each one in a different Oklahoma town. The first one will be in Lawton, followed by meetings in Stillwater, Okmulgee and Durant. Crowley said each meeting will begin with a bit of education but from there, the topics will be completely up to the audience.

"We're going to have open ears towards solutions the citizens may have,” Crowley said. “Because I'm not going to say every leader has all the answers because they don't, but it's time to listen to some other folks and see if we can get some things accomplished."

The meeting in Lawton will be next Tuesday, October 3rd, starting at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Unity Lawton Center located at Southwest 15th Street and I avenue. Again, it is free and open to the public. You can find more information here.

