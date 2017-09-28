Construction set for repairs on drainage ditch

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - Heavy rainfall and floods are to blame for causing a giant drainage ditch to collapse in Marlow.



It's is on First Street between Cheyenne and Arapahoe Avenue.The city says been keeping an eye on it for a while. Back in the Spring, they noticed cracks on the pavement getting bigger and eventually closed the road. It finally gave way.

This massive drainage ditch is 10-feet wide and City Manager Jason McPherson said it catches about 60 percent of water, south of Main Street.



"A lot of water flows through there and two flooding events happened one in May of 2015 and one in June of 2016, that's the one that really put it over the top. The walls started falling in underneath the road," said McPherson.

The street department closed the road for safety concerns.

"It was a good thing that we did because it just keep falling, its old timbers underneath there," said McPherson.

The ditch is about 80 years old.

"We got about as much use out of that as we could," said McPherson.

McPherson said it was on it's last leg.

"It was, we found failures back 45 feet before that road in that ditch. Once we really got in there and started investigating it, the engineers started looking at it, it was a potential problem that was going to be a lot worse," said McPherson.

McPherson said it's a lightly traveled road and there are no houses facing it at all.

"If you are going to have a road completely fail and fall into a drainage ditch that would be the place to have it. It really worked out well," said McPherson.

It cost about $69,000 and it covered through FEMA. The city of Marlow will write the check, but the money will be reimbursed to the city.

"Well it's big because we know this is going to last us another 80 years. You get to take care of a lot of issues that were caused by flooding that will be fixed for a long time to come. That's what FEMA was about," said McPherson.

Construction will start Monday.

"Looking forward to that happening should take about 60 days to have that street open and running," said McPherson.

