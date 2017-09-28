New group pushes for change in Duncan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New group pushes for change in Duncan

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A group of young professionals met Thursday to discuss taking the city of Duncan to the next level.


The non-profit organization 'Inspire Duncan' is dedicated to creating a network of individuals to generate ideas and create opportunities for the city.
 

"It’s mainly giving that voice,” said Craig Chattmon, meeting attendee. “You can voice your concerns on things that you want to see done in your community. To inspire, engage and empower."

Duncan resident Craig Chattmon attended the Inspire Duncan meeting for the first time.

He said he wants to be more active in the community and as a pastor and manager he's noticed an opportunity to do that.

"The Douglass community, in that area the south side of town,” said Chattmon. “It's a pillar and it's not being used because it needs some repairs."

The gym at Douglass park has been around since the 1930's. It was part of the city's all-black school before the city integrated in 1968.

"I truly believe we need to get that community center moving,” said Chattmon. “For the youth it's an outlet that the youth can use."

Which is what Director of Community Development Nate Schact said is the change he's open to.

Schact said the city is already working on a block grant to remove blights and replace fire hydrants.

He also spoke about plans for the Heritage Trail Program and for beautifying the community.

He said meetings like Inspire Duncan and discussions with members like Chattmon is what  the community needs to bring about change.
 

"These are the future leaders of our community,” said Schact. “And to see them wanting to become engaged with what the community is doing, what their neighbors are doing. That's a huge step in the right direction and develop a long-lasting community."

The group meets twice a month and everyone is welcome to attend.


To find out where they meet you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:06:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:05:46 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto still chugging toward Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:03:58 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly