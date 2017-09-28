Cotton Electric tops $1 million in local donations

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Cotton Electric's Charitable Foundation has passed the $1 million mark for donations.

The milestone was cause for celebration Thursday at their 79th Annual Membership Meeting at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

The donation that helped them reach the milestone was a given as a grant worth more than $4,000 given to Empire Schools. That grant will help the school purchase new stage curtains for their cafetorium. The school is happy to receive the donation at a time when the state's budget is so tight.

"We focus on educational needs for the kids," said Empire Elementary School principal Josh Skiles. "That's what our general budget goes to, to make sure that the kids have every educational need that they have and this provides us the opportunity to do some other things."

The money for the grants comes from Cotton Electric customers through "Operation Round Up," which rounds up participating customers' bills at the end of the month.

“It would not have been possible if they weren't willing to round up their bill every month and have that pocket change add up to a large amount of money," said Cotton Electric CEO Jennifer Meason. "That million dollars, that's gone back to make a huge difference in our local communities.”

The money donated over the past 13 years has gone to eight communities Cotton Electric serves.

