Oklahoma school bus driver dies after medical event, crash

ADA, Okla. (AP) - A school bus driver in southeastern Oklahoma has died after suffering an undisclosed medical event while driving, then crashing the bus into the front porch of a house.

Authorities say there were three or four children and a teaching assistant on the bus at the time of the crash on Wednesday and none were injured.

Ada school Superintendent Mike Anderson told The Ada News that 50-year-old driver Jackie Cooper suffered "a significant medical event while driving" and died at a hospital following the crash.

Anderson said Cooper had driven for the district for 12 years.

Police say Cooper was able to steer the bus of a city street and away from oncoming traffic before crashing into the porch, where the bus stopped.

