Oklahoma receives 16.5M grant for charter schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma will be receiving a funding boost of $16.5 million in federal funds to open and expand charter schools across the state.

The Oklahoman reports the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center will be receiving the grant from the U.S. Department of Education over the next five years.

The grant will be used to create more charter schools in the state that focus on serving educationally disadvantaged students.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVoss says the grant will create more education options for students.

OPSRC Executive Director Brent Bushey says the center will be working with the state Department of Education throughout the funding implementation process.

Oklahoma currently has nearly 30 charter schools. Most of those schools are located in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.