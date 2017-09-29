Prosecutor: Oklahoma beheading suspect knew right from wrong

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that an Oklahoma man facing a possible death sentence knew right from wrong when he beheaded a co-worker in 2014.

The Oklahoman reports that closing arguments are underway Friday in the murder trial of 33-year-old Alton Nolen, who is accused in the beheading of 54-year-old Coleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods in Moore on Sept. 25, 2014.

Defense attorneys argue that Nolen was insane when he killed his co-worker and wounded another. A psychologist testified for the defense that Nolen was insane at the time of the attack, is currently mentally ill and is getting sicker.

If convicted, Nolen faces a possible death sentence.

Nolen is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of assault, including the attack and attempted beheading of another co-worker.

Jurors are expected to head into deliberation after closing arguments are heard. If Nolen is found guilty, sentencing would be determined next week. He could get life with or without the possibility of parole or the death penalty if convicted.