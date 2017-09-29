Head to your local coffee shop for National Coffee Day specials

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Get your coffee mug ready because today is National Coffee Day!

According to expert cuppers, also known as professional coffee tasters, four components make a perfect cup. They are, acidity, aroma, body, and flavor. The region where a coffee is grown determines its acidity. The higher the elevation is the coffee grows the higher the quality and acidity. Brazil is the biggest coffee producer in the world with Colombia in second place.

Gail Gautier, a baker for the Percolator coffee shop, says while you are celebrating today remember to support your neighbors.

“Shop local… Support your local shops... Our coffee is great. People love it we've got a nice following. “

To celebrate, head on out to one of your local coffee shops or maybe just make yourself a cup.

