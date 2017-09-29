Declarations of candidacy for the Geronimo Mayor begin October 2 - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Declarations of candidacy for the Geronimo Mayor begin October 2nd

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- If you are interested in running for Mayor of Geronimo, candidacy filing begins October 2nd. To run for Mayor, you have to be at least 18 years old and reside in the district for at least 6 months.

The filing period ends on October 4th.

The nonpartisan election will be in November.

