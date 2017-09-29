Russel Westbrook signs 5-year extension with Thunder, according to ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russel Westbrook has signed a 5-year, $205 million contract extension to stay with the Thunder according to ESPN.

The contract is the largest guaranteed contract in NBA history.

From ESPN:

"Westbrook will sign for the Designated Player Veteran Extension. The extension allows for Westbrook to sign for 35 percent of the salary cap and five additional seasons. Westbrook's total salary of $235 million includes $205 million for the new extension and $28.5 million for his 2017-18 salary. His salary in 2018-19, when the extension begins, will start at $35.3 million."

Westbrook, the reigning MVP, became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double during the 2016 season after ending the season averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

The signing of Westbrook to this extension adds to a very eventful offseason for the Thunder which included adding two superstars, forwards Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, giving the Thunder a new "Big 3" and making them one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship in the 2017-2018 season.

