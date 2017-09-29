More emergency teaching certifications approved in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Board of Education has approved more emergency teaching certifications amid a statewide shortage of qualified teacher applicants.

The Tulsa World reports the board has approved 44 percent more emergency teaching certifications in the first four months of the fiscal year than in all of the 2016-2017 academic year. The total so far for the 2017-2018 academic year is now nearly 1,700.

Oklahoma law was changed last year as a result of the state’s shortage. It now allows educators to teach for two academic years with emergency certifications.

Under the certificates, individuals can be employed prior to completing education or training requirements. Most of those individuals are newcomers to education, but some are certified teachers who lack certification in the subject matter or grade level they’re needed for.